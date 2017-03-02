BRIEF-Littelfuse says increases investment in Monolith Semiconductor

March 2 Littelfuse Inc

* Littelfuse increases investment in monolith semiconductor

* Littelfuse inc says has made an incremental $15 million investment in monolith semiconductor inc

* Littelfuse inc - is expected to reduce earnings per share by $0.09 across second through fourth quarters of 2017

* Littelfuse inc says littelfuse has committed to add to its investment once monolith has achieved certain milestones

* Littelfuse inc says now has a majority ownership position in monolith and will begin including monolith in its operating financial results