BRIEF-Littelfuse says increases investment in Monolith Semiconductor

March 2 Littelfuse Inc
* Littelfuse increases investment in monolith semiconductor
* Littelfuse inc says has made an incremental $15 million
investment in monolith semiconductor inc
* Littelfuse inc - is expected to reduce earnings per share
by $0.09 across second through fourth quarters of 2017
* Littelfuse inc says littelfuse has committed to add to its
investment once monolith has achieved certain milestones
* Littelfuse inc says now has a majority ownership position
in monolith and will begin including monolith in its operating
financial results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: