BRIEF-LivaNova acquires Caisson Interventional, LLC

May 3 Livanova Plc
* LivaNova acquires Caisson Interventional, LLC
* Says acquisition will be dilutive to earnings for several
years
* Says 2017 guidance will be updated to include estimated
impact of acquisition during LivaNova's Q1 earnings
* Says has agreed to pay up to $72 million, net of $6
million of debt forgiveness, to acquire remaining 51 percent of
company
* Says "LivaNova fully anticipates this transaction will
meet all long-term financial metrics and internal standards"
* Says first payment of $18 million was made at closing with
balance paid on schedule driven primarily by regulatory
approvals and sales earn outs
* Expects to recognize a pre-tax non-cash gain during Q2 on
$15 million book value of its existing investment in Caisson
