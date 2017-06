May 16 Livanova Plc

* Livanova announces Thad Huston as chief financial officer

* Livanova plc - former CFO, Vivid Sehgal, is coordinating with huston to ensure an orderly transition

* Livanova Plc - Huston joins livanova after more than 25 years at Johnson & Johnson, having most recently served as group CFO, medical devices