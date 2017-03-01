BRIEF-LivaNova sees FY 2017 sales up 1 to 3 pct

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 LivaNova Plc:
* LivaNova reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.25 to $3.45
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Q4 sales $311 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 to 3 percent
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.61
* LivaNova Plc - estimated charges for restructuring $0.29 - $0.33 in 2017
* LivaNova Plc sees 2017 capital expenditures are projected to range between $40 million to $50 million
* LivaNova Plc - in 2017, estimates that adjusted cash flow from operations, will be in range of $190 to $210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"