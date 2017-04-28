BRIEF-Livanova to unveil new data demonstrating perceval sutureless valve is safe, effective aortic valve replacement

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Livanova Plc
* Livanova to unveil new data further demonstrating the perceval sutureless valve is a safe and effective aortic valve replacement for patients
* Data presentations showcase perceval's safety and performance for aortic valve replacement (AVR) patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director