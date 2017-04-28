版本:
BRIEF-Livanova to unveil new data demonstrating perceval sutureless valve is safe, effective aortic valve replacement

April 28 Livanova Plc

* Livanova to unveil new data further demonstrating the perceval sutureless valve is a safe and effective aortic valve replacement for patients

* Data presentations showcase perceval's safety and performance for aortic valve replacement (AVR) patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
