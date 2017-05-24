版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 03:17 BJT

BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment says Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman tour suspended​‍​

May 24 Live Nation Entertainment Inc:

* Says "‍due to tragic events in Manchester, Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended​‍​"

* Rrefunds to be granted to all ticketholders at point of purchase for cancelled shows​ of Ariana Grande​'s Dangerous Woman tour Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
