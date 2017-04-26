BRIEF-LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Live Oak Bancshares Inc:
* LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17
* LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q1 OF 2017 INCREASED TO $15.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $8.7 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2016
* LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $15.6 MILLION VERSUS $12.4 MILLION IN Q4 2016
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16, REVENUE VIEW $39.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement