公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

April 26 Live Oak Bancshares Inc:

* LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q1 OF 2017 INCREASED TO $15.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $8.7 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2016

* LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $15.6 MILLION VERSUS $12.4 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16, REVENUE VIEW $39.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
