BRIEF-Live Ventures announces termination of S-3 shelf registration statement with SEC

Feb 22 Live Ventures Inc -

* Live Ventures Incorporated announces termination of S-3 shelf registration statement with SEC

* Live Ventures Inc says it will terminate its $50 million S-3 shelf registration on file with securities and exchange commission (SEC) on March 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
