BRIEF-Live Ventures says shareholder filed lawsuit against co and 2 of its current officers

May 9 Live Ventures Inc:

* Live Ventures Inc - a shareholder has filed a lawsuit against company and two of its current officers

* Live Ventures Inc - lawsuit alleges violations of federal securities laws and purports to seek damages on behalf of a class of all shareholders

* Live Ventures Inc - believes that lawsuit is without merit and intends to vigorously defend against it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
