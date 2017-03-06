版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 00:44 BJT

BRIEF-Livermore Partners says withdraws director nominations to Volt Information board

March 6 Livermore Partners LLC:

* Livermore Partners announces support for Volt Information Sciences new director appointments

* Continue to believe that volt stock remains "significantly" undervalued

* "We have withdrawn our director nominations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
