BRIEF-LKQ Corp Q1 profit $0.45/shr from continuing operations

April 27 LKQ Corp:
* Qtrly organic revenue growth for parts and services of
4.5%
* LKQ Corporation announces record results for first quarter
2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 21.9 percent to $2.34 billion
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps from continuing operations
$1.82 to $1.92
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $2.31
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
