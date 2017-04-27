版本:
BRIEF-LKQ Corp Q1 profit $0.45/shr from continuing operations

April 27 LKQ Corp:

* Qtrly organic revenue growth for parts and services of 4.5%

* LKQ Corporation announces record results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 21.9 percent to $2.34 billion

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps from continuing operations $1.82 to $1.92

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $2.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
