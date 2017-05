March 31 LM Funding America Inc:

* LM Funding reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $900,000 versus $1.8 million

* LM Funding America Inc - finalized cost reduction initiative in quarter, which is expected to reduce annual costs by an estimated $2.6 million to $3.0 million

* LM Funding America Inc - net loss in Q4 of 2016 was $524,000 compared to a net loss of $914,000 in q3 of 2016