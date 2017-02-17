版本:
BRIEF-LMI Aerospace merger agreement contains a 'go-shop' provision of 30-days

Feb 17 LMI Aerospace Inc -

* Merger agreement contains a 'go-shop' provision of 30-days

* LMI may be required to pay Sonaca termination fee of either $10 million or $15 million, if deal terminated under any circumstances Source text - (bit.ly/2kQGNjv) Further company coverage:
