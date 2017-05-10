BRIEF-LMI Aerospace posts Q1 adj. loss per share $0.29

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 LMI Aerospace Inc
* LMI Aerospace announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.29 excluding items
* Q1 sales $83.8 million versus $87.3 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.49
* LMI Aerospace Inc - will not be issuing guidance or financial targets at this time
* LMI Aerospace Inc - due to pending transaction to be acquired by Sonaca Group, company will not hold an earnings conference call for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit