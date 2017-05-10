BRIEF-LMI Aerospace posts Q1 adj. loss per share $0.29

May 10 LMI Aerospace Inc

* LMI Aerospace announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.29 excluding items

* Q1 sales $83.8 million versus $87.3 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* LMI Aerospace Inc - will not be issuing guidance or financial targets at this time

* LMI Aerospace Inc - due to pending transaction to be acquired by Sonaca Group, company will not hold an earnings conference call for Q1 of 2017