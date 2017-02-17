BRIEF-LMI Aerospace sees FY net sales $345.7 mln - $346.7 mln

Feb 17 Lmi Aerospace Inc

* LMI Aerospace, Inc. announces expectations for full-year 2016 results

* Sees FY net sales $345.7 million - $346.7 million

* Says expected results for 2016 were negatively impacted by lower sales primarily due to customer delays

* Says expected results for 2016 were negatively impacted by unanticipated engineering changes on a design-build contract

* Says expected results for 2016 were negatively impacted by higher-than-expected medical costs

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: