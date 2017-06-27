BRIEF-LMI Aerospace terminates certain credit agreement in connection with consummation of Sonaca merger

WRAPUP 3-New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on source of virus, Kremlin comment)
June 27 LMI Aerospace Inc:
* LMI Aerospace Inc says in connection with consummation of merger with Sonaca S.A, co terminated certain credit agreement, dated as of June 19, 2014
* LMI Aerospace Inc says outstanding borrowings under credit agreement were paid in full, collateral securing repayment of amounts due under credit agreement was released
* LMI Aerospace Inc says co caused to be irrevocably deposited with U.S. Bank national association, requisite funds to redeem 7.375% notes due 2019
* LMI Aerospace Inc says redemption payment included $224.2 million of outstanding principal, accrued unpaid interest, applicable redemption premium to redemption date
* LMI Aerospace Inc says notes, which bore interest at 7.375% per year, were scheduled to mature in june 2019 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2siJNbm) Further company coverage:
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
* Co named in lawsuit due to previously disclosed accounting practices