2017年 4月 13日

BRIEF-Loblaw Companies to invest about $1.3 bln into Canadian economy

April 13 Loblaw Companies Ltd

* Loblaw Companies - in 2017, plans to invest approximately $1.3 billion into Canadian economy, creating an estimated 10,000 retail, trade and construction jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
