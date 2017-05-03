BRIEF-Loblaw qtrly earnings per common share $0.57

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Loblaw Companies Ltd
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly revenue was $10,401 million, an increase of $20 million
* Loblaw reports 2017 first quarter results and announces a 3.8% increase to quarterly common share dividend(1)
* Q1 revenue c$10.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$10.39 billion
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly diluted net earnings per common share were $0.57
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $0.90
* Loblaw companies ltd - quarterly common share dividend to be increased by 3.8% from $0.26 per common share to $0.27 per common share
* Loblaw companies- in 2017, on a full-year comparative basis, expects to invest about $1.3 billion in capital expenditures, including $1.0 billion in retail segment
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly same-store sales were negatively impacted by timing of new year's day and easter
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly retail segment sales were $10,166 million, an increase of $12 million, or 0.1%, compared to q1 of 2016
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly food retail (loblaw) same-store sales decline was 2.1%, excluding gas bar
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly drug retail (shoppers drug mart) same-store sales growth was 0.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.87, revenue view c$10.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.