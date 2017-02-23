版本:
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin announces plan to relocate fleet ballistic missile program to other U.S. facilities

Feb 23 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin announces multi-year plan to relocate fleet ballistic missile program to other U.S. facilities

* "Company plans to move 650 positions by 2024 to co-locate key skills and infrastructure"

* Over next 8 years, Co plans to move about 650 positions from its space systems facility in Sunnyvale to other locations in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
