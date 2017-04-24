版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin Corp will manufacture additional AN/TPQ-53 systems for U.S. Army

April 24 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Will manufacture additional AN/TPQ-53 systems for U.S. Army under a $1.6 billion order-dependent contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
