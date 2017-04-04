版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says debuts system to protect space assets

April 4 Lockheed Martin Corp :

* Says introduces iSpace - intelligent Space - which provides customers with sensor data processing among others for space domain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
