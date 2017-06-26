版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says second GPS III satellite is now assembled and preparing for environmental testing, and third satellite is close behind

June 26 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin - Co's second GPS III satellite is now assembled and preparing for environmental testing, and third satellite is close behind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
