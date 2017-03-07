BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says Sikorsky and Bristow working to enter into long-term agreement

March 7 Bristow Group Inc:
* Lockheed Martin Corp - Sikorsky and Bristow group working
to enter into a long-term agreement
* Lockheed Martin Corp - following completion of agreement,
training courses are expected to begin later this year
* Lockheed Martin-intent of agreement to allow Sikorsky
Blackhawk,S-70I,S-92, S-76, light helicopter customers to
complete Sikorsky-certified training curriculum
* Lockheed Martin- agreement establishes Bristow as
Sikorsky's preferred supplier for AB initio pilot training for
Sikorsky aircraft customers
