BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says to expand production for components of F-35 lightning II

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
March 23 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Will expand production for components of F-35 lightning II with a new facility in Johnstown
* Lockheed Martin is in process of finalizing plans to lease and equip an additional facility to accommodate new work
* New work will entail component painting and preparation for final assembly at production line in Fort Worth, Texas
Begin producing a subset of parts for program beginning in Q4 this year
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017