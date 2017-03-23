版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 00:09 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says to expand production for components of F-35 lightning II

March 23 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Will expand production for components of F-35 lightning II with a new facility in Johnstown

* Lockheed Martin is in process of finalizing plans to lease and equip an additional facility to accommodate new work

* New work will entail component painting and preparation for final assembly at production line in Fort Worth, Texas

* Begin producing a subset of parts for program beginning in Q4 this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
