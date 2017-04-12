版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says U.S. Air Force authorizes extended service life for F-16

April 12 Lockheed Martin Corp

* U.S. Air Force authorizes extended service life for F-16

* Lockheed Martin - following service life extension program structural modifications, air force can safely operate block 40-52 aircraft to 2048, beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐