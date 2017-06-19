版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 18:08 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin, Tata Advanced Systems announce F-16 India partnership

June 19 Tata Advanced Systems:

* Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems signed agreement affirming their intent to join hands to produce F-16 block 70 in India Source text: (bit.ly/2rHDCCl) Further company coverage:
