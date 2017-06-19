版本:
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin, Tata announce F-16 India partnership

June 19 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin Co and Tata Advanced Systems say F-26 India production will maintain and create jobs in the U.S. And india

* Lockheed Martin Co and Tata Advanced Systems say India will also be able to export F-16 planes from India production base Further company coverage:
