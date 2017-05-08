版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 00:32 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin to deliver simulation-based F-16 training environment for Romanian Air Force

May 8 Lockheed Martin Corp:

* Romania Air Force to receive F-16 Fighting Falcon Training System

* Will deliver a tailored simulation-based F-16 training environment for Romanian Air Force

* Under contract, co will deliver SciosTrain suite of simulators in 2019, also providing contractor logistics support services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐