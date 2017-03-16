版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin to support DoD's efforts against cyber criminals under new contract

March 16 Lockheed Martin Corp:

* Lockheed Martin Corp - will support Department Of Defense's efforts against cyber criminals under a new contract

* Lockheed Martin Corp - DoD renews $347 million contract to continue supporting defense cyber crime center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐