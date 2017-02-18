版本:
2017年 2月 18日

BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund

Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:

* Logiq Asset Management Ltd - announced today plans to terminate fund based on its determination that it is in best interests of unitholders to do so Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
