BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management appoints Mary Anne Palangio as CFO

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 23 Logiq Asset Management Inc
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
* Appointed Mary Anne Palangio as chief financial officer effective February 23, 2017
* Acasta closes financing
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program