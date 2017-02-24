版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 10:32 BJT

BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management appoints Mary Anne Palangio as CFO

Feb 23 Logiq Asset Management Inc

* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer

* Appointed Mary Anne Palangio as chief financial officer effective February 23, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐