公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-LOGIQ ASSET MANAGEMENT APPOINTS MARY ANNE PALANGIO AS CFO

Feb 28 Logiq Asset Management Inc

* LOGIQ ASSET MANAGEMENT APPOINTS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SAYS MARY ANNE PALANGIO APPOINTED CFO

* PALANGIO SUCCEEDS DEREK SLEMKO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
