BRIEF-LOGiQ Asset Management Qtrly loss per share $0.008

REFILE-UPDATE 1-S.Korea stocks may see outflow of up to 4.3 trln won after MSCI includes China -official
* Overall impact on S.Korean shares won't be significant -official
May 16 LOGiQ Asset Management Inc
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results
* For Q2 LOGiQ revenues increased by 10 percent to $7.5 million over prior quarter revenues of $6.8 million
* At Q2 end assets under management or advisement decreased to $2.3 billion from $2.5 billion at December 31, 2016
* Frank Mersch will retire from firm effective June 30, 2017.
* Mersch has decided to scale back his professional activities and to exit retail mutual fund business
* Qtrly loss per share $0.008
* Expects transfer of management contract for LOGiQ hedge fund to another firm as Mersch retains substantial ownership in the fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Overall impact on S.Korean shares won't be significant -official
BENGALURU, June 21 Gold inched up on Wednesday after hitting its lowest in five weeks in the previous session, buoyed as equities fell. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,245.30 per ounce by 0038 GMT, after dropping as far as $1,241 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery climbed 0.2 percent to $1,246.3 an ounce. * A renewed slump in oil prices to seven-month lows put Asian investors on edge on
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares