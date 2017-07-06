FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Logistec Corp acquires majority interest in FER-PAL Construction
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上9点24分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Logistec Corp acquires majority interest in FER-PAL Construction

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Logistec Corp:

* Logistec Corporation acquires a majority interest in FER-PAL Construction Ltd.

* Logistec Corp - deal for $49.5 million

* Logistec Corp - has acquired 51% of shares of fer-pal construction ltd

* Logistec - purchase price consists of a cash payment of $41.5 million and issuance of 230,747 class b subordinate voting shares in capital of Logistec

* Logistec Corp - as part of transaction, Sanexen and FER-PAL have extended terms of their contractual relationship

* Fer-Pal's management team will continue to lead FER-PAL in their current roles following transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

