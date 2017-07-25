FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-Logitech CEO says strong q1 gave confidence to raise guidance
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的"度"至关重要
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的"度"至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
2017年7月25日 / 早上6点13分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Logitech CEO says strong q1 gave confidence to raise guidance

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Logitech International Sa

* Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell tells Reuters strong q1 gave confidence to raise guidance

* Logitech CEO says still cautious on tablet peripherals, says improvement reflects easy comparison

* Logitech CEO says - we are selling higher priced products than before

* Logitech CEO says sees 2 percentage points growth coming from recent Astro acquisition

* Logitech CEO says cash to be used for existing buyback, raising dividend and acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

