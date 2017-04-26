版本:
BRIEF-Logitech looking at small bolt-on acquisitions, strategy not dependent on them

April 26 Logitech International Sa

* Logitech CEO says no plans to exit tablet business

* Logitech CEO says looking at small bolt-on acquisitions, strategy not dependent on them

* Logitech CEO says sticking to outlook for high single digit retail sales growth in constant currency in fy2018

* Logitech CEO says looking at entering up to 13 new product categories, not all will launch

* Logitech CEO says absolutely committed to company. "I came here for 10 year run, not even half way through."

* Logitech CEO sees lots of growth in existing product categories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)
