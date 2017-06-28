版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Logitech proposes 10 percent increase in annual dividend for FY 2017

June 28 Logitech International Sa

* Logitech nominates two new directors to board; proposes 10% annual increase for FY17 dividend

* Board of directors has approved and proposes an annual dividend for fiscal year 2017 of approximately CHF 0.62 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
