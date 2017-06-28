BRIEF-Logitech proposes 10 percent increase in annual dividend for FY 2017

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 29
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
June 28 Logitech International Sa
* Logitech nominates two new directors to board; proposes 10% annual increase for FY17 dividend
* Board of directors has approved and proposes an annual dividend for fiscal year 2017 of approximately CHF 0.62 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 29 Logitech has proposed raising its dividend by 10 percent to 0.62 Swiss francs per share, the computer peripherals and mobile speaker maker said on Thursday, after it reported its highest level of operating cash flow in seven years.
