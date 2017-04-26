BRIEF-Logitech qtrly earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Glencore says would prefer to grow business through acquisitions
* Prefers to build through acquisitions, not interested in getting into new commodities not already in
April 25 Logitech International Sa
* Fy 2017 gaap operating income grew 53 percent to $197 million
* Fy 2017 sales were $2.21 billion, up 9 percent in USD compared to prior year
* Fy 2017 cash flow from operations grew 52 percent to $279 million
* Fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.16
* Fy 2017 non-gaap eps $0.98
* Q4 retail sales grew 17 percent in constant currency
* Confirmed its fiscal year 2018 outlook
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Qtrly net sales $496.2 million versus $430.8 million
* Fiscal year 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency
* Fiscal year 2018 outlook of $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Mining and commodities trading group Glencore Plc would prefer to grow its business through acquisitions rather than greenfield investment, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday: