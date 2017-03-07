BRIEF-Logitech reaffirms 2017 retail sales growth outlook

March 7 Logitech International Sa

* Logitech forecasts strong fy18 revenue and profit growth

* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.

* Logitech International-reaffirmed fy 2017 outlook of 12-13 percent retail sales growth in constant currency & $225-$230 million in non-gaap operating income

* Logitech International Sa - announces a $250 million share buyback program as part of a three-year capital allocation framework.