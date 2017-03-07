BRIEF-Logitech reaffirms 2017 retail sales growth outlook

BRIEF-GM to cut jobs in international HQ in Singapore
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
March 7 Logitech International Sa
* Logitech forecasts strong fy18 revenue and profit growth
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
* Logitech International-reaffirmed fy 2017 outlook of 12-13 percent retail sales growth in constant currency & $225-$230 million in non-gaap operating income
* Logitech International Sa - announces a $250 million share buyback program as part of a three-year capital allocation framework. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 General Motors Co will slash headcount in its international headquarters in Singapore as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to unprofitable and unpromising markets.
VANCOUVER, May 24 Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May, a spokesman said on Wednesday.