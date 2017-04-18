版本:
BRIEF-Lombard Medical Q4 global revenue $2.4 million, FY 2016 revenue $12.2 mln

April 18 Lombard Medical Inc

* For Q4, global revenue was $2.4 million and $12.2 million for full year 2016

* Qtrly loss per ordinary share from continuing operations $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
