BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 Superior Drilling Products Inc
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
* Lone Star Value Management says intends to continue to engage in general discussions with Superior Drilling Products' board with respect to board composition Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1Fkto) Further company coverage:
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.