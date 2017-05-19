版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products

May 19 Superior Drilling Products Inc

* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing

* Lone Star Value Management says intends to continue to engage in general discussions with Superior Drilling Products' board with respect to board composition Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1Fkto) Further company coverage:
