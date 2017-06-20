BRIEF-Lonestar Resources announces retirement of its 12% second lien notes due 2021

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Lonestar Resources US Inc:
* Lonestar resources announces retirement of its 12% second lien notes
* Retirement of its 12% senior secured second lien notes due 2021
* Lonestar redeemed or repurchased those notes at an average of 106% of par effective June 20, 2017
* At March 31, 2017, Lonestar had approximately $17 million remaining on its second lien notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.