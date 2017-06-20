BRIEF-Lonestar Resources announces retirement of its 12% second lien notes due 2021

June 20 Lonestar Resources US Inc:

* Lonestar resources announces retirement of its 12% second lien notes

* Retirement of its 12% senior secured second lien notes due 2021

* Lonestar redeemed or repurchased those notes at an average of 106% of par effective June 20, 2017

* At March 31, 2017, Lonestar had approximately $17 million remaining on its second lien notes