BRIEF-Lonestar Resources reports qtrly earnings of $0.13/shr

May 15 Lonestar Resources US Inc

* Lonestar Resources announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and provides operational update

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Lonestar Resources US Inc qtrly total revenues $17.6 million versus $11.2 million

* Lonestar Resources US Inc says 15% sequential increase in net oil and gas production during three months ended March 31, 2017

* Lonestar Resources US - net oil, gas production averaged 5,266 boe/d in Q1 of 2017 compared to 4,560 boe/d during three months ended December 31, 2016

* Lonestar Resources US -expects to grow production at accelerated rate during remainder of 2017 as completion activity accelerates into second half of 2017

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - plans to drill two wells in Horned Frog area in second half of 2017

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - completed 5.0 gross / 3.8 net wells in first half of 2016, plans to drill 12 net wells during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: