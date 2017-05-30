BRIEF-Lonestar Resources to acquire oil and gas properties in Eagle Ford Shale play

May 30 Lonestar Resources US Inc
* Lonestar Resources announces major acquisitions
* Lonestar Resources US Inc says entered into definitive
agreements with unaffiliated parties to acquire oil and gas
properties in Eagle Ford Shale play
* Lonestar Resources US Inc says total purchase price of
about $116.6 million, consisting of $105 million in cash and 2.6
million lonestar class a common shares
* Lonestar Resources US Inc - Lonestar has also entered into
definitive agreements that fully fund purchase of properties.
* Lonestar Resources US - after consummating acquisitions,
lonestar reaffirms its spending plan of $62 to $72 million on
drilling and completion operations in 2017
* Lonestar Resources US Inc says 2017 capital budget will be
funded by cash flow and proceeds from financing
* Lonestar Resources US- financing for deals fully committed
with private placement of convertible preferred stock,
borrowings from senior credit facility
* Lonestar Resources US Inc - in conjunction with financing
of acquisitions, Lonestar plans to retire remaining $17.0
million of its second lien notes
* Lonestar Resources US Inc - plan to increase eagle ford
shale drilling rig activity from 1 rig to 2 rigs no later than
January 1, 2018
* Lonestar Resources US - has received commitments to amend
senior secured facility upon completion of acquisitions to
increase borrowing base to $160 million
* Lonestar Resources US - assuming transactions closed as of
Dec 31, 2016, raises net oil and gas production by 39 pct to
7,318 boepd, proforma quarter March 31, 2017
