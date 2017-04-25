版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea announces new partnership with Sam's Club for Puerto Rico

April 25 Long Island Iced Tea Corp

* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces new partnership with Sam's Club for Puerto Rico

* Long Island Iced Tea Corp- Secured placement of its brand Long Island Iced Tea in 11 Sam's Club locations in Puerto Rico that will commence in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐