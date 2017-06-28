版本:
2017年 6月 28日

BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea Corp secures placement of its flagship brand

June 28 Long Island Iced Tea Corp

* Secured placement of its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea in 156 loblaws supermarkets across Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
