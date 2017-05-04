版本:
BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea Corp sees Q1 2017 sales up 119 pct

May 4 Long Island Iced Tea Corp:

* Long Island Iced Tea Corp announces preliminary 2017 first quarter net sales results

* Sees Q1 2017 sales about $1.113 million

* Sees Q1 2017 sales up about 119 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
