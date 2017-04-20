BRIEF-Long Range Discrimination Radar Program led by Lockheed Martin achieves preliminary design review on-schedule

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
April 20 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Lockheed Martin - Long Range Discrimination Radar passed preliminary design review, indicating that detailed design on radar system can move forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property