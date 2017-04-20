版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 20日 星期四 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Long Range Discrimination Radar Program led by Lockheed Martin achieves preliminary design review on-schedule

April 20 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin - Long Range Discrimination Radar passed preliminary design review, indicating that detailed design on radar system can move forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
