BRIEF-Lonza aims to raise 2.25 billion Sfr with new rights offering

April 25 Lonza Group Ag
* Says determined the final terms of the capital increase
by way of a rights offering
* Says agm approved an ordinary capital increase by the
issuance of up to 22,000,000 fully paid registered shares
* Says board decided to offer 16,548,612 newly issued shares
with a nominal value of chf 1.00 each at an offer price of chf
136.00 meaning gross proceeds of chf 2.251 billion
* Says the nominal amount of lonza's issued share capital
will be increased from currently chf 57,920,140 to chf
74,468,752.
* Says the rights exercise period is expected to start on 2
may 2017 and end on 10 may 2017, 12.00 noon
* Says the first trading day as well as the settlement and
delivery of the offered shares against payment of the offer
price are expected to occur on or around 12 may 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Zurich newsroom)