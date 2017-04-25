BRIEF-Lonza Group says had strong Q1, upgrades outlook

April 25 Lonza Group AG

* Says starts 2017 with outstanding Q1

* Says strong start in Q1 paves way for double-digit organic sales growth for first half year

* Says core ebit growth expected to be even stronger than sales for H1

* Says lonza is upgrading its outlook for 2017. Outlook is on a Lonza standalone basis

* Says sales growth upgraded from mid-single-digit growth to high-single-digit growth

* Sees core EBITDA above CHF 1 billion

* Says sees double-digit core ebit growth significantly above sales growth

* Says sees core RONOA above 21.5%